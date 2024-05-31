Former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna has sparked amusement on social media after revealing her excitement for her upcoming birthday.

In a recent post on the X-Platform, Phyna stated that she “can’t wait to be 23 on Sunday”, which has raised eyebrows and stirred the funny comments from her fans and followers.

Netizens have pointed out that Phyna had turned 26 last year, which would make her 27 this year.

Her post has led to lighthearted teasing and jokes, with some fans playfully questioning Phyna ‘s math skills and others wishing her a happy “23rd” birthday.

Phyna wrote; “Can’t wait to be 23 years old on Sunday”

Her friend and colleague, Chizzy replies ” No na 18 years😂😂😂”

She then replied: “My brother🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

See below;

