Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter, Davido has celebrated his first child and daughter, Imade’s 9th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared a heartfelt message that has warmed the hearts of fans and followers.

In his post, Davido expressed his love for his first child as he wishes her a happy birthday.

He then promised to see her soon.

“Happy birthday to my First born child @realimadeadeleke just know daddy loves you so much! And I will see you soon I promise!” He wrote.

Imade is Davido’s first child with his former partner, Sophia Momodu. The singer has been open about his experiences as a father and has consistently expressed his love and dedication to his children.

Today, fans and well-wishers are joining in wishing Imade a happy 9th birthday.

See his post below;

ALSO READ: “The best compliment anyone can give me is to say I’m just like you. You are my light & strength” Alex Ekubo honors his mother with emotional letter