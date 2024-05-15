Nigerian singer, Davido has reacted to reports that he sacked his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, for allegedly embezzling $370,000 and seizing funds during a trip to Dubai.

Blogger SDK had claimed that Davido fired his long-time lawyer due to the alleged embezzlement.

According to her, Bobo Ajudua had embezzled the large sum of money and also seized funds meant for a business deal in Dubai, leading to a rift between the two.

However, Davido has debunked the reports, stating that he and his lawyer are still on good terms.

In an Instagram story, he wrote: “@This was not the case at all! We are still very good friends! In business, things evolve and change all the time! Please everyone disregard this narrative! ♡ ▾”

