A heartwarming video has gone viral showing a female employee overcome with emotion as her boss surprises her with a brand new car.

The touching moment, reportedly filmed at a company in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, has sparked a wave of positivity online.

In the clip, the dedicated employee is seen tearfully embracing her boss and colleagues as she is presented with the keys to her new car.

Social media users have been quick to praise the boss’s kind gesture, with many commenting on the importance of appreciating employees’ efforts. Employee tears up as her boss gifts her a new car

kuwaitmoney1 said: “How many rounds makes 1 car?

jaylodolls wrote: “How does Oga gbola taste aunty”

theibukunoluwa1l commented: “Watch people that don’t believe in God’s grace say they are having thing together Some of you need to work on your mentality!”

prince_izuu asked: “Which boss go hug his female oO subordinate like that, you dey wyne ?”

deandrex0 said: “Can never be a male employee! Wetin i, man do man for this life ?”

sereaikhions1 wrote: “But if it’s a guy being gifted you guys will applaud. Not every man sleeps with their employee and not every employee sleeps with their Boss haba”

Watch the video below;

