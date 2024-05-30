Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke is facing severe criticism from fans who invested in his $DAVIDO meme coins, only to suffer significant losses barely 24 hours later.

The cryptocurrency, which operates on Solana’s blockchain platform, was launched with much fanfare, but its value crashed after Davido reportedly cashed out his profits.

Fans who invested heavily in the coin are now expressing their anger and disappointment on social media, accusing Davido of fraud and blaming him for their financial losses.

One fan shared a screenshot showing a loss of 86.6667% of their investment, from $150 to just $20.

Reactions on social media have been intense, with fans calling out Davido for his actions.

aideinfluence said: “I missed out on the first space. Came online, the PR was good and I thought he had created magic, so I bought the top. 30BG suppose fit run 30M nau. I waited until the midnight space, it was then I knew the mistake I made. The moment he spoke on that space, everyone started selling. I croed. 😭”

Olamide0fficial noted: “Take from the poor to feed the poor. Davido’s math 😂”

thesheddyking penned: “Person say Davido don move from 003 to 419 😭.”

yobrxxzy noted: “Davido as a musician grossed $192k. Davido as an influencer made $473k. Wizkid was right at the end of the day.”

UnkleAyo stated: “I hope Davido knows that he can go to jail for coordinated scams. SEC currently has filed charges against Jake Paul, Soulja boy, Lil yachty and Lindsay Lohan. He’s also not a “first offender”. He’s not poor. I don’t know why he’s moving like a fool and a fraudster.”

FaruqBashar added: “Davido did same thing a lot of big crypto influencers did here to get rich, Gas up a project, then dump on the community. The game is the game, eat or get eaten.”

See below;



ALSO READ: “You are my light. My heart. My best friend. My twin” Simi pens heartwarming message to daughter, Deja on her 4th birthday (Video)