A fan of May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has urged her to reconcile with her husband.

The brand influencer had taken to TikTok to share a joyful video of herself dancing to Kizz Daniel’s hit song “Anchovy.”

The clip, showcasing her vibrant energy and infectious happiness, garnered positive responses from her followers.

While many fans admired her radiant spirit and praised her captivating dance moves, a fan, identified as User28466693 476500, expressed a contrasting sentiment.

The fan urged May Edochie to reconcile with Yul Edochie.

The comment read: “i love you.pls may Yul Edochie go back to ur husband because of ur children furniture o000.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “You said there was going to be a washing machine but I’m now the washing machine” Oyinbo man call out wife after trying out village life