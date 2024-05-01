A Nigerian lady has reportedly ended her relationship with her boyfriend due to his excessive focus on the ongoing social media feud between Afrobeats stars, Wizkid and Davido.

In a viral message, the lady revealed that she broke up with her boyfriend because he is constantly making social media posts praising Wizkid.

She pointed that he even said he wants to be like “Popsy,”( It’s s nickname given to Wizkid by his fans)

The lady further expressed feeling neglected and disrespected as the boyfriend prioritized his online activities and celebrity worship over their relationship and communication.

The text read below:

“I just broke up with my boyfriend or I should say ex now and I pray I don’t go back to him I cant just imagine being with someone so stqpid He’s 27 and he’s doing fc fc up and down since morning he has been posting Wizkid up and down with the caption popsy meanwhile he has a father its becoming annoying at this point sometimes if we’re having a serious conversation he will just cut in and say he doesn’t like stress and wants to be like his popsy, the obsession is becoming too ins•e abeg Africahotspot I don tiree”

