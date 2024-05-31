Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has shared a series of humorous videos on his verified Instagram page, showcasing his colleagues sleeping after a long day of filming.

The videos, which have gone viral, feature several Nigerian celebrities, including Kiekie, Hilda Baci, Tamesan, Kehinde Bankole, Chidi Mokeme, Swanky Jerry, and Idia Aisien, in various sleeping positions.

The videos, which were recorded after a grueling day on set, aim to humanize the celebrities and highlight the relatable moments they share with their fans.

Hilda Baci, a chef was caught sleeping with her mouth open and a peaceful expression on her face.

While some fans praised Kunle Remi for entertaining them with these videos, his colleagues like Kiekie, Kehinde Bankole, and Hilda Baci, jokingly expressed mock outrage and playfully threatened revenge.

Kiekie, a comedian and skit maker, wrote: “THIS IS THE FINAL STRAW!!!! You will hear it! Nobody shuuuuu beg me please !!!”

Kehinde Bankole, an actress, said: “I’ll just tell you, Watch your back.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “My beautiful, intelligent, talented, loving, kind, selfless big sis” Chinenye Nnebe pens sweet message to elder sister, Sonia Uche on her birthday