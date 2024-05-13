Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s first babymama, Sola Ogudu has celebrated their son, Boluwatife, on his 13th birthday today, May 13th.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the businesswoman expressed her gratitude to God for his grace and mercy upon her son’s life.

She prayed for his continued success and fulfillment in all his endeavors.

As Boluwatife begins his teenage years, Wizkid’s babymama proudly declared herself a “mum to a teenager” and showered her son with love and blessings.

She wrote;

“13 on the 13th!!!

Indeed a special day for a Special Boy !!!!

What shall I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is Thank You Lord

Happy 13th Birthday to my Amazing and Blessed Son Boluwatife Balogun.. We thank God for his grace and mercy over you, May you continue to do great exploits in all your endeavors, May lines fall in pleasant places for you, May all you set your mind to do work out in your favor , May you not die before your time in Jesus name, May you live to fulfill your God given destiny in Jesus name.

It shall be well with you my Dear son.

Your New Chapter is Blessed in Jesus name.

Grace, Gods Goodness and Mercy is your Story now and forever Amen.

I Love You My Dear Son @official_tifebalogun

I’m a Mum to a Teenager!!!! To God be the Glory

Thankful and Proud”.

See below;

