Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has celebrated her husband, Pastor Blessed’s birthday with a heartwarming message.

Taking to her Instagram page, the music star revealed that today is a special day to express gratitude for the amazing blessing that Pastor Blessed is to their family.

She is thankful for how he effortlessly honors God and His word, which has a positive impact on her life.

On his birthday, Mercy Chinwo praised her husband for making everyone feel safe, secure, and hopeful.

She considers him a gift from God and is grateful to have him in her life.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to you Sweet❤️😍❤️ @theofficialblessed

Today I am most thankful for the amazing blessing that you are to us. It is how you effortlessly honour God and his word for me.

You make everyone feel so safe, secured, and hopeful. You are God’s gift to me and I’m grateful to have you in my life.

Daddy Charis🥰 My gee🤩 My biggest pride🥰 I’m excited to see you unlock more mysteries this year.

May this Joy never end, I pray you experience Jesus even more this year and beyond💃💃 I Love you so much Sweet🥰”

