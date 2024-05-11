Social media influencer and content creator, Jadrolita has announced the launch of her luxury clothing brand, Bexluzi.

The 22-year-old TikToker took to her social media platforms to share the news, expressing her gratitude and excitement.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and thankfulness,” Jadrolita wrote as she shares video from her clothing brand. “All I can say is thank you to God for making this possible and thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support.”

Jadrolita, known for her robotic dance moves and entertaining content, has built a massive following online.

Her new venture, Bexluzi, promises to offer high-end fashion items to her fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The launch of the clothing brand marks a significant milestone in Jadrolita’s career, as she expands her brand beyond social media and into the fashion industry.

See below:

