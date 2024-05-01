Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire threw a surprise birthday party for her husband, Frederick Leonard.

Recall that the movie star turned a year old today, May 1.

In celebration of his special day, Peggy Ovire Planned a surprise birthday party for Frederick Leonard.

While on set, Frederick, unaware of the celebration, is drawn to a commotion and discovered the joyous surprise party organized by his wife and crew.

Sharing the video, Peggy expressed her immense gratitude to God for blessing her with Frederick’s life.

She showered him with praise, acknowledging his various roles as her husband, best friend, and a role model for many.

In her words;

” HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABESKI !!!

Another year of God’s faithfulness & I couldn’t be more grateful to God for your Life.

I Salute you my Husband ,Bestfriend & role model to Every young Man out there & the lives you touch on a daily through your Movies.

I see the Nights of No sleep, reading, Studying, Planning, running ideas with me so you can put food on our Table .

I see you baby & I want you to know , that I’m proud of you.

May God give you the grace to be a better Man Everyday, May your light continue to Shine for the world to see,

May your talent continue to stand out from the Crowd .

I cover you under Gods protection forever, the blood of Jesus will speak for you Always.

N.B* I love how i surprise you all the time 😂

A toast to Long life My Babeski🍾 🍺

Sisters Crush please join me in saying a prayer for @freddieleonard”

