Nollywood actress Stella Damasus is beaming with pride as her second daughter, Angelica, graduates from Columbia University in New York.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian shared photos from Angelica’s graduation ceremony.

Stella Damasus revealed that her second daughter ‘s impressive academic achievements earned her a full scholarship to the prestigious Ivy League college.

The proud mother went on to express her gratitude to God for her daughter’s success.

In her words;

“As my second daughter @angelicatooni graduates today from @columbia I give God all the honor and glory. I am grateful for his love, grace, mercy and favor. Angelica’s grades gave her a full scholarship in an Ivy league college. Yes! Today I have the right to brag. My last baby is done (for now 😜😜). Proud mama moment y’all. More videos and pictures coming. Prepare to get sick of me 🤣🤣💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. Congratulations my princess. I love you beyond words. #graduation #classof2024 #columbiagraduate #newyork #stelladamasus #tuesday”

See below;

