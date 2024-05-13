Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja has jokingly vowed to torment single people with constant references to her husband, following her recent engagement.

The actress, who has been gushing about her partner on social media, posted stunning photos of herself with the caption “My husband’s wife” and “My husband loves these pictures”.

A friend of the actress commented on her post, saying “This girl warned us o! She warned us. She told us she will finish us with ‘my husband, my husband'”.

Sharon Ooja responded with a laugh, saying that intend to torment single people.

According to her, she is just getting started

“Lmfao something wey I just dey start” she wrote.

