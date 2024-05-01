Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has publicly declared his love for his wife, Judy Austin, despite facing criticism on social media.

This declaration comes amid ongoing criticism of their relationship, but the couple appears unfazed. .

In a recent video shared on his social media handle, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin were seen vibing to the trending song “I Don’t Care” in their car.

Sharing the video, Yul declared that he will spend a thousand lifetime with Judy.

He wrote; “You see this gorgeous woman here, I will spend a thousand lifetimes with her.

❤️❤️❤️

Happy new month everyone,

From Odogwu, Isi Mmili Ji Ofor & Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1″

