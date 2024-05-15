Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has revealed that he’s not yet ready to have children.

He revealed this during an Instagram live session.



According to him, his decision is rooted in his desire to replicate the loving and supportive environment his parents provided for him and his sisters.

Burna boy expressed his commitment to finding stability and settling down with the right partner before thinking of having children.

He said;

“I can’t have kids yet because I can’t be there for them right now I can’t give love to any Child right now because of my Lifestyle, Have you seen the way my Mom loves me, have you seen the way my dad loves and takes care of me until I am stable and able to love my kids the same way my parents then I will give birth to a child”

Watch below;

