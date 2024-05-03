Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, celebrated his birthday in style today, thanks to a surprise visit from music legends Don Jazzy and D’banj.

In a heartwarming video shared on his Instagram page, the duo paid a visit to the content creator’s home , where they vibed to D’banj’s latest hit single, “Since 04”.

Sharing the video, the skit maker revealed that the surprise was orchestrated by his friend, @misstechy, who wanted to make his birthday one to remember. And indeed, it was!

Expressing his excitement and gratitude, Mr Macaroni revealed that he has been a huge fan of Don Jazzy and D’banj since 2004.

He wrote;

“It’s my Birthday!!! 🥳🎊🎂🎉

Thank you @misstechy for giving me a perfect birthday gift in @donjazzy and @iambangalee

If you know me, you will know how much I have always loved these 2 since O4!!!

I’m so glad we could do this together!!!

🎶 – Since 04 – @iambangalee”

