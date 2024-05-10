A storm of controversy has erupted on social media over the alleged appointment of Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus by the federal government.

The actress was allegedly appointed as Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Social Events and Public Hearing.

Photos circulating online show Eniola Badmus appointment letter by the Federal government, but the actress herself has yet to confirm the news.

The internet is abuzz with reactions, with many questioning the legitimacy of the appointment.

Eniola Badmus has been an open supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and actively campaigned for the party during the 2023 presidential and gubernatorial elections.

Many believe her appointment is a reward for her loyalty to the party. Critics are questioning the validity of the appointment, with some calling it a “created” position.

azhorseazuwa wrote, “She has been given an appointment as special assistant on social events which is commendable .It time we should forget about the elections of last year and move forward.”

chi_bliss wrote, “God abeg. They just had to give her something, they should have been a little more creative”

victorokpalan wrote, “Is this even an office? Social events and public hearing? Kai”

onemindxgram wrote, “Tinubu Government be like “Seyi get me the names of popular people that campaigned for me let me pray for them”

prima_donnar, “They were figh ting for their pockets. It’s you people that supported and are suff ering now I pity. How do you sleep at night?”

See below;

ALSO READ: “My womb opener, My precious jewel, Mummy’s best friend on earth” Actress, Ola Daniels celebrates her only daughter on her birthday