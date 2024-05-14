Nigerian singer and comedian, Carter Efe’s girlfriend, Emmanuella, has spoken out about how much she admires his looks.

In a recent video, the lady expressed her concern that other women might be attracted to him when he dresses up to go out.

She also shared her frustration when people online call him ugly, saying it “pains” her and that the camera doesn’t do him justice.

Carter Efe’s Girlfriend reevaledt that the skit maker is actually very cute and handsome.

She said;

“Let me tell you something, when this guy dresses up and he’s about to leave the house, I’m scared that ‘babe please don’t let them take you away from me’. This guy is cute. Do you know it p@ins me when I see comments like ‘this guy wowo o’. It’s the camera, he’s not ug¥y.”

Watch below;

