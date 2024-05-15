The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with sorrow as Empress Njamah remembers her late colleague and friend, Ada Ameh, on her posthumous birthday.

Sharing a throwback video via Instagram, the movie star revealed that Ada’s absence is deeply felt, especially on her birthday.

Empress Njamah lamented that she can no longer be the first to wish Ada Ameh a happy birthday, as she would have done in the past.

According nto her, Ada’s passing is a mystery known only to God, and she is missed every day, but especially on her birthday.

Despite her physical absence, Express believes that Ada is celebrating a wonderful birthday in the afterlife, watching over her loved ones.

Express njamah celebrates Ada ameh’s Posthumous birthday with emotional message.

She wrote;

“It’s 12 midnight,your not here for me to be the first to call and wish you a blessed birthday,God knows best

We all miss you each and every day,but especially today,I know that wherever you are ,you’re having a great birthday and watching over us,today,i celebrate your life ,your birthday is finally here,and even though you are no longer with us on earth,I will still celebrate just like we always did together

Happy posthumous birthday my dearest SWEET TROUBLE

ADA AMEH”

See below;

