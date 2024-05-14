Nigerian actress and movie producer, Wumi Toriola, has joined the list of Lexus owners in the country.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news, showing off her sleek and luxurious new ride.

Wumi Toriola went on to congratulate herself on the purchases of the Lexus car.



She wrote: “Make i kuku use my hand post am mysef as my aproko friend @akeemadeyemiofficial don disclose the yam wey i wan dey cover chop.. Pls ooo. Na me pack ajo 50k every week. Help me watch WANDE TAYLOR on Officialwumitoriolatv Still,no win is small. Congrats WT. Its Lexus baby”

Translated to English, she said: “I might as well post it myself since my friend @akeemadeyemiofficial has already spilled the beans… I’ve been saving N50,000 every week. Help me watch WANDE TAYLOR on Officialwumitoriolatv No win is small! Congrats WT! It’s Lexus baby!”

See below:

ALSO READ: “Breaking Point” is set to be a colossal cinema hit in 2020 with amazing stars Like Tina Mba, Shaffy Bello, Timini, Ninalowo, Tobi Bakre, Others