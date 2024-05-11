Reality TV star Ka3na Jones has thrown shade at fellow celebrity Korra Obidi over her recent plea for funds from fans.

The dancer had taken to social media to ask for support in her ongoing court dispute with her husband, Justin Dean, stating that she needed help to continue creating content about her experiences as a mother.

However, Ka3na took issue with Korra’s outburst, specifically her statement “If you’re a celebrity who throws money around, please help!”

Ka3na Jones quoted Korra Obidi ‘s words and berated her for adding the statement, saying it would have been better to simply ask for support without mentioning celebrities who “throw money around”.

She wrote:

“If you want to solicit for support do so with your full chest; which

one be “If you are a celebrity that throws money around” that statement is so uncalled for, oya make all the celebrities who throws money around go support”

See post below:

