Justin Dean, the ex-husband of Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has made serious allegations against her over GoFundMe campaign.

In a viral video, the Chiropractor claimed she misled the public by raising over $55,000 (approximately N83.6M) for a single court case hearing when legal representation would have cost only $5,000 (around N7.6M).

Justin also alleged that Korra Obidi has purchased two mansions and two new cars in the past two years and is currently using the remaining money from the GoFundMe for a vacation in Hawaii.

“Korra Obidi is a yahoo girl and a liar she Committed a felony by lying to the public that she needed a lot of money for a single court case hearing, She raised over $55,000 (a whopping N83.6M) from gofundme, when legal representation costs a mere $5,000, (N7.6Million) Korra is very rich and she has money she bought 2 Mansions and 2 new cars within the last two years” he said.

The ex-husband’s claims have sparked controversy and raised questions about the use of the GoFundMe campaign funds.

Korra Obidi has yet to respond to these allegations.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“9 years ago, God smiled at me” Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu emotional as she celebrates their daughter, Imade on her 9th birthday