In a heartwarming and unlikely love story, a Nigerian lady has gotten married to the man she met in the comment section of comedian Sabinus’ Facebook page.

Hermoney, the bride, shared the incredible story of how she met her now husband in the unlikeliest of places.

According to the lady, they began talking during their long-distance relationship, which started in Sabinus’ Facebook comment section.

Despite the distance, their connection grew stronger, and they eventually met in person. Barely nine months into their relationship, her husband proposed, and she said yes!

The couple’s love story took a traditional turn when her husband traveled to her village and paid the full bride price, solidifying their union

. Hermoney shared a video of their wedding, captioning it, “All the way from Facebook comment section…. It started like a joke but here we are today. Glory be to the almighty.”

Watch the video below;

