A Nigerian man has confessed to using a clever tactic to get money from his unsuspecting grandmother.

The young man, who goes by the handle @adamofori on TikTok, revealed that he deliberately put his grandmother in’s phone on silent mode and then told her that her “ringing tone” had finished.

According to him, he asked his grandmother to give him money to buy a new “ringing tone” for her phone, and she obligingly handed over some cash.

He wrote; “I put my grandma’s phone on silent and told her that her phone ringing tone had finished. She should give me money to buy another one.”

The grandson’s trick has sparked amusement and laughter online.

Watch below;

