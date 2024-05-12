A young man has taken to social media to express his frustration and disappointment after his girlfriend used his ATM card to buy snacks and chocolates instead of food.

According to h, he had given his girlfriend his ATM card to buy food for them since they had nothing at home.

However, she went to a mall and returned with a bag full of “junks” including snacks, chocolates, and other unnecessary items.

The young man shared a video online showing the items his girlfriend bought, and netizens have reacted with amusement and shock.

The incident has sparked a lively conversation online, with many sharing their own experiences and opinions on relationships and financial responsibility.

black_caramel_001 said: “The Car key on their trousersSis it oO always necessary anyways make! 220 no talk cos when I go buy my own car I go hang my key for neck”

mo__andra said: “Taa! Sending heavy stones and masssive heat from gwagwalada!”

dubbie_honcho said: “The girl sef resemble food.”

wasp_a_lee said: “E be like say the both of una dey oO crazee”

domingo_loso said: “Lol ain’t giving no girl my card, lol. I go rather transfer wettin you need to your aza”

Watch below;

