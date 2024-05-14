A Nigerian man has been left heartbroken and devastated after discovering that the child he raised as his own is not biologically his.

The man revealed on social media that he had married his partner after she became pregnant, but later discovered that the child does not belong to him.

According to him, he was deceived into marrying the lady.

The heartbroken man warned other men about the dangers of marrying a woman simply because she is pregnant. He also urged men to conduct DNA tests before accepting a child as their own.

A video accompanying the post shows the man visibly distraught and angry, burning his wife’s belongings in a fiery rage. .

The post has sparked a lively debate on social media, with many users sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Some have urged men to be cautious and take steps to verify paternity, while others have warned against jumping to conclusions and making assumptions.

maasoroju said: “Na their set hate verydarkman pass for instagram 🫢🫢🫢🤣🤣🤣”

evve__lynn said: “Men should always do DNA before leaving the hospital with the child”

positivebondship said: “So sad but Sir calm down and ask deep questions, was she aware or was it switched”

rosythrone wrote: “Inside that 24hrs, use 23hrs to fear women and the remaining 1hr to drink water and relax.”

liciacrest said: “Ladies stop creating problems for these innocent children”

