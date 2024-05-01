Late Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Lady Jasmine has warmed hearts with her act of kindness towards a homeless man.

Through her social media, Jasmine shared a story about her efforts to help the elderly gentleman who was living in rough conditions.

The man, who had been without proper shelter, revealed in a video that he hadn’t bathed in months.

Jasmine, touched by his situation, arranged for him to stay in a hotel for a refreshing bath. She then accompanied him on a shopping spree, completely revamping his wardrobe.

A follow-up video showcased the man’s incredible transformation. Not only was he clean and well-dressed, but he was also beaming with joy.

Lady Jasmine even shared a video of herself and the homeless man dancing together and participating in a popular TikTok challenge, highlighting the positive impact of her actions.

The video has generated positive reactions online. Many social media users have praised her kindness and generosity, commending her for making a significant difference in the man’s life.

Watch below;

