Yesterday, Nollywood actor, Stan Nze celebrated his wife, Blessing Nze’s birthday with heartfelt messages and beautiful photos.

Taking to his Instagram page, the proud husband showered her with affectionate names and praises.

The movie star described her his “best friend,” “lover,” and “amazing actor and producer.”

He also acknowledged her dedication as a mother to their child, Jay Bobo.

Stan Nze said a powerful prayer for his wife as he wishes her a happy birthday.

He wrote:

“On this day years ago a special baby was born – My baby 😍😍😍 @blessingjessicaobasi The one and only Lolo of the Nzerian kingdom worldwide, Gbom baby (in Mama Nonso’s voice), ABBA’s delight, the most amazing actor and producer I know, my person comedian, my best friend, my lover, Mama J (best mother Jay Bobo could’ve ever asked for, Chinomso m. I pray that you blossom indeed in this season and that you would feel the warmth impact of God’s love and bask in his exceeding glory. I Love you baby 😘😘😘

HAPPY BIRTHDAY and HAPPY MOTHERS DAY to you my Sweetness🥂”

See below;

