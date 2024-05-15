Nollywood actress Susan Peters has announced her remarriage via Instagram.

The talented star shared a beautiful photo of herself in a traditional wedding outfit, hinting at her second marriage.

In a heartfelt caption, Susan Peters announced the end of her “dating era”, hinting at remarriage.

She also expressed gratitude to those who made her special day possible.

“My dating era has come to an end, thanking those who participated”.she wrote.

Fans and Fellow celebrities, including Kate Henshaw and Eriata Ese, have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages, wishing her a lifetime of love and happiness.

Eriata Ese wrote, “Trophy wife

Kate Henshaw commented with love emoji

One Akheanna wrote, “Congratulations, beautiful woman

One Lucy Ameh Lucious wrote, “Congratulations big sister

One Jessica Amara Ugwu wrote, “My favourite has been taken

One Tennim Foods wrote, “God will go before you on this. Congratulations

One Gifted and Masterpiece wrote, “Awwww congrats

One Mbang 672 wrote, “Congratulations Queen”.

