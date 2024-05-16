Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy Umeh has dragged the dancer’s ex-husband, Justin Dean, into a heated exchange after he accused Korra of scamming her fans.

As many may recall, Justin Dean had earlier accused Korra Obidi of scamming her fans by raising more money than needed through a GoFundMe account.

He claimed that Korra received $55,000, despite only needing $5,000 to cover legal fees for their ongoing court case.

The court case revolves around Korra’s posting of videos and images of their daughters on social media, which Justin opposes due to the content she shares and the potential impact on their children’s privacy.

In her response, Nancy Umeh boasted about her father’s accomplishments, stating that he provided her with two British degrees and made significant sacrifices for their family.

She also claimed that despite being in retirement, their father helped their brother obtain a Canadian degree.

Korra Obidi’s sister asked if Justin Dean could achieve similar feats, implying that he was not on the same level as her father.

Her video has sparked a heated debate online, with many taking sides and sharing their opinions on the matter.

