Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has celebrated her husband, Prince Odi Okojie on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared loved up photos of herself and her hubby at a recent event.

In her caption, Mercy Johnson described her husband as her “pillar, strength, hero, and love”as she wishes him a happy birthday.

The mother of four gushed about her husband, writing;

“Happy Birthday babe

@princeodiokojie…

My pillar, My Strength, MyHero and My Love….

Babe, hmmmmmm, Obulu My Love.

Obulu … I have no words; you are everything and more”.

See below;

