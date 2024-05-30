Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, took to social media to celebrate her husband, King David’s birthday.

Recall that the couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, have been enjoying a blissful marriage.

Queen Mercy, who shares a daughter with her ex-partner Lord Lamba, has found love again with King David, who has taken on a fatherly role to her child.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate David’s birthday, Queen Atang described her as her sweet and amazing husband.

The proud wife went on to say a powerful prayer for her.

She wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SWEET AND AMAZING HUSBAND @IAMKINGDAIVID YOU’RE BLESSED AND HIGHLY FAVOURED KING”

See below;

