A heart-wrenching video has surfaced online showing Nollywood actress Evan Okoro in tears, lamenting the demolition of her business ventures in Asaba, Delta State.

In the emotional video, the movie star can be heard saying, “It’s not fair… I’m heartbroken right now. Why are they doing this to us? Nigeria has happened to me. Everything is gone – my fish farm, my plantation… everything!”

The actress captioned the video with a desperate plea to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, “@sheriffoborevwori, I’m just a struggling, hardworking lady trying to earn a living in your state… Our sweet and handsome governor, please do something. My whole world is crumbling.”

Her emotional appeal has sparked outrage and sympathy among her fans and colleagues, who are calling on the Delta State government to take action and address the issue.

The demolition of Evan Okoro ‘s business ventures has raised concerns about the state’s policies and their impact on small business owners and entrepreneurs, leaving many wondering what the future holds for hardworking citizens like Okoro.

