A Nigerian man who spent four years studying at the university has taken to selling Akara, a popular fried bean cake, after being unable to find a job.

The man sparked a social media conversation with his determination and resourcefulness.

In a video shared on social media, the man can be seen carefully preparing and frying the Akara by the roadside, despite the challenges of the weather.

His caption reads, “After 4 years in university, this is where I find myself. Problem solved,”

The man’s decision to start his own business has inspired netizens. Many praised his courage and resourcefulness, with some offering practical advice and others simply expressing admiration for his efforts.

kaffysweet16: “Morning bro, how do you cope when it’s raining, pls how much does it cost to set a shade, I really want to help maybe people can join me to support you bro.”

monsurattitilayo31: “I just love people who believe in themselves nobody should define your success even if you are from rich background I love your courage bro.”

cornexdesign: “bro try add bread join and if possible a show glass.”

❤️‍🩹 Bigg Sharli 🇳🇬+🇬🇭: “my brother no business is small as far as what you are doing sure for you you don’t have to be ashamed.”

bgdesign07: “Ur woman will be so lucky to have u 🥰💯may God continue to bless u more n more amen.”

abdulwahababdulmu42: “everybody get it own story，we na bola thank god we re recongnised now as waste pickers/urban miners.”

Mimi baby love💗💕💖💝: “There is a reason for everything we are doing in this life , keep it up , may God weep away ur tears 😭 and put smile on ur face.”

BEN BLACK: “God bless you my man…after all u no dey beg to eat….God be with you.”

Princess Ashake👸👸👸: “I never see where citizens de suffer like Afrika citizens in other countries… make God give us a visionary leaders 🙏🙏🙏🙏. God bless you dear brother it’s better.”

WATCH VIDEO:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMr1oqxub/

