A Nigerian man, Alfred Kings, who spent 9 years abroad, returned home to a hero’s welcome.

Kings, who had been away from his family and community for nearly a decade, made a grand entrance at a wedding ceremony, accompanied by an escort and personal security detail.

The moment the man stepped out of his vehicle, his family members erupted in joy, rushing to embrace him in a tearful reunion.

The scene was captured on video and has since gone viral, with many Nigerians expressing their joy and admiration for Kings’ success.

Mr Billz4Canada said; “To all of out there we must return big Amen.”

Nwoke Oma_Tv said; “Imagine say you come back with okada nobody go come greet you.”

Westlife Pmd said; “What if He did not come back this big hope he will be this welcomed? Thank GOD you made it big and healthy if not no one would believe U did your best.”

Miracle Godwin Nwite said; “I must return home with bigger wealth, in the name of Jesus christ name, Amen.”

Dubai Burger said; “Na last born fit jump on u like this.”

odinakajude860 said; “Abeg make we try the spary our father’s too, more blessings to the family.”

LOCAL MAN said; “I don’t know you but I’m happy to see you return big. Glory be God.”

Mmiri Nah Mandela said: “Thank God u return this way if not hmmmmm.”

Kelvin B. said; “God abeg remember me I want to go with plenty money so I can make my mom happy like this.”

