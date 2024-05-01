A Nigerian woman has received an outpouring of joy and congratulations on social media as she welcomes a baby acter 15 years of waiting.

The heartwarming news was shared by the woman via TikTok.

The video showcases her unwavering faith and perseverance throughout the long wait, culminating in the arrival of her beautiful child.

Another part of the video captured the woman during her maternity shoot. The ending part captured the newborn son.

Sharing the video, the woman expressed gratitude to God as she reveals that he blessed her with her bundle of joy after 15 years of waiting.

She wrote: “After 15 years of waiting, Lord, we are grateful. Our blue jet is here.”

The video has sparked positive reactions online. The comment section overflows with well wishes and prayers from those who can relate to the couple’s struggle and find hope in this joyous outcome.

didioma937:”God am coming bk to testify is been 8 yrs ..bless my sis inlaw even if just one I dont want my uncle to bring in another woman from my mouth to God ear.”

y’allmeetbisola2: “I can’t wait for my mom to finally give my step dad a child I just want him to see him happy.”

SOMMA: “God pls remember my sister😭😭😭🙏🙏its been 8 yrs already please remember her.”

Mira v: “it a miracle my aunt’s own is 18 years and she gave birth last week a girl and a boy.”

h: “i pray to conceive this year for my hubby pls God make him a father thru me as am already a mother before i married him Amen 🙏🙏🙏 congratulations!!!”

Aderounke08:”i pray God almighty will remeber my girl friend one day , I’m using this as a point of contact to God to bless my friend .amen. God bless d new bundle of joy.”

