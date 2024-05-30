Nigerian rapper Phyno has purchased a brand new Mercedes-Benz Maybach worth N550 million.

The good news was shared by a car dealer via Instagram.

The car dealer shared a video of the new Mercedes-Benz Maybach with the caption “Ezege, highest bidder”, referring to Phyno ‘s nickname “Ezege”.

This is not Phyno’s first major purchase.

Last September, the musician bought a 20-unit detached terrace building, showing his success as a investor and property owner.

A big Congratulations to Phyno on his new car and continued success.

