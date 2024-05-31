Popular Influencer, Saida Boj has fired back at Nigerian comedian, EfeWarri Boy after he criticized her controversial opinions during her Honest Bunch interview.

During the interview, the controversial influencer stated that a man should pay her N500,000 within 24 hours of the “talking stage” and that she deserves to be paid for being beautiful.

When questioned about selling her body, Saida Boj replied that a man who gives her N20 million can access any part of her body.

Reacting to this in a viral video, EfeWarri Boy slammed Saida Boj, saying that her family must have offended her, and that she is embarrassing them with her comments.

He suggested that her family should call her and beg her to stop embarrassing them.

In response, Saida labeled Efe a “failed comedian” desperate to stay relevant by using her name.

She took a jab at his career, saying that his jokes fall flat and people forget to laugh.

Speaking further, she claimed that he now opens shows for comedians who were once his junior colleagues, implying that his career has stalled.

Saida Boj also made a pointed remark about their family backgrounds, hinting that her parents are more successful than his.

She stated that EfeWarri Boy should thank her for giving him fame and attention, as many people had already forgotten about him.

