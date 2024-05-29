Influencer and media personality, Saida Boj has broken her silence after being banned from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The controversial figure was removed from the platforms following her remarks on the Honest Bunch podcast, where she made statements that sparked outrage and backlash.

During the podcast, Saida Boj made comments that were perceived as promoting prostitution and sexualizing women.

She stated that women should be willing to sleep with men for money, citing a figure of 20 million Nigerian naira (approximately $50,000 USD). Her remarks were met with widespread condemnation, with many accusing her of promoting harmful and exploitative attitudes towards women.

Hours after she was dragged online, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok banned Saida Boj from their platforms.

Reacting to this, Saida Boj declared that she will not be silenced and will continue to create new accounts if the platforms continue to ban her.

She also refused to retract her statements, saying she will continue to express her opinions without fear.

Netizens have reacted with mixed opinions, with many threatening to report any new accounts she creates.

Some praised her determination and others criticizing her for her controversial views.

nembe_boy said: “I don report this account too. I no dey tire. Anyone you open I go report am… I no kuku get work.”

sashatobzz stated: “I love this !! una don meet una match !! lol abeg make I go back to making money so my daughter will not sleep with no one for 20million !! Her ideas doesn’t affect me or my family so bye”

iam_alexanthony commented: “If she takes her own advice, 20 million wouldn’t be a thing for her also to spread her legs or any part of her body”

itsapril may wrote: “Nobody was celebrating your fall don’t make yourself feel so important we were just happy the nuisance was gone for a while”

taiwo___55555 wrote: “Werey don over cry Sher eyes are swollen”

