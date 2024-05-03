A secondary school student recently proposed to his girlfriend in a surprise gesture that has captured the hearts of many.

The romantic moment, which took place at their school, was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the secondary school student can be seen kneeling down to present a ring to his beaming girlfriend, who bursts into tears of joy.

The video has sparked a mixed reactions online.

While some praising the couple’s innocence and love, others expressed concerns about the distraction from their academic pursuits, particularly with the upcoming JAMB exams.

lappoosky suggested: “Make one teacher wipe am cord 😂, con ask am wetin e score for jamb 😂”

Chijioke said: “How these generation of secondary school students wan take pass Jamb? After proposal and “awww” you go get 97, your wife go get 79 for jamb”

Princess Luna said: “They deserve some good flogging at the assembly on Monday 7:00 am. Kids should be studying not shedding Telenovela tears.”

the boy prince wrote: “They’ll write jamb and one of them will fail and the other will go to school and promise to not let distance come between them only for the relationship to end before matriculation”

Bigwig Austin wondered: “Who will tell them how far the journey ahead is from this point.😁”

stardudefire noted: “The girl’s future husband just dey watch this video dey laugh that young man 😂😂”

Watch the video below:

