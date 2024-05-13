Controversial dancer, Korra Obidi has sparked outrage among her fans after announcing plans to vacation in Hawaii following a $50,000 donation from fans.

The donation was intended to help Korra Obidi counter her husband’s legal actions against her regarding using their children for social media content.

However, fans have accused Korra Obidi of deceiving them for financial gain and prioritizing a vacation over her family.

They took to social media to express their disappointment and anger, calling her a “professional beggar” and urging others to report the GoFundMe page to get their money back.

Karen Lenea said: “Your father should be a shame of you for BEGGING for money to fly around the world I bet you didn’t even get a lawyer. I feel sorry for the people that give you money. WAKE UP PEOPLE…”

Chigoziri Ohochukwu stated: “You are gradually becoming a professional beggar on social media.”

Jennifer Lynn Russell noted: “Mad that she can’t post pictures because without posting pictures she can’t make money. She needs to post pictures of her kids to make money. But she would rather go to Hawaii than see.Her children sickening and people gave her $.Or whatever was on that go find me.People needs to report the go fund me everybody needs to report to get their money back.”

Wanda Johnson Snuggs wrote: “She got yall’s money now she’s at the airport. Some of you are so weak to believe her foolishness. Always begging, scamming and manipulating.”

Robyn White Best said: “There’s no way in hell that I would be off flying to Hawaii on Mother’s Day when I could be with my kids . You talk a good game,but your morals are so wrong. This is a very special day for mothers and you don’t even have your children when you can have your children yet you too running around all the spending the day with them.”