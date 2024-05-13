A Nigerian lady has lavished praise on Nollywood actress and movie producer, Ruth Kadiri, hailing her as a winner regardless of her AMVCA award status.

Recall that 2024 AMVCA awards ceremony has sparked controversy after the movie star was overlooked for nominations and awards.

Despite her notable contributions to the industry, she was absent from the list of honorees, leaving many in the entertainment community stunned and disappointed.

In a show of support, a lady took to her Twitter page to praise Ruth Kadiri, declaring her a winner regardless of the AMVCA snub.

“Nothing really concern Ruth Kadiri with AMVCA…. Omolomo go upload new movie this week on YouTube and cash out her Millions…. A win is a win” she wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Who come get that G-wagon car you posted?” Reactions as Skit Maker Peller purchases his first car on his 18th birthday