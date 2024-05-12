Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop has sparked controversy by ridiculing his colleague, Destiny Etiko, over her outfit to the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

In a social media post, the movie star, without mentioning Etiko’s name, referred to her as “D” and questioned her fashion choice. He called for her stylist to be “arrested.”

Stanley Ontop jokingly accused Destiny Etiko of going to the event to “disgrace herself” and revealed that he had been laughing at her outfit.

He wrote;

“Wetin una favourite Asaba actress wear go AMVCA 2024?

Haaaa chimooo! She should arrest her stylist, biko

Una actress na the one wa him name start with D.

Chinekeeeeee. Wetin she wear?

Una favorite Asaba Actress, just go AMVCA, go disgrac£ us. Oh my gawd

I don laugh tire

Una favorite

I no call name ooo, but her name starts with D for Dora

Peacock

Shalom!”.

While Stanley’s comment has generated mixed reactions, some have criticized him for publicly shaming his colleague, while others find his comment humorous.

See below;

