Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu has celebrated his wife, Becky, on Mother’s Day.

Despite the pain of losing his mother, the movie star was moved to joy by a heartwarming video and a handmade Mother’s Day card from his daughter, Kosipearl.

In a heartfelt post, Browny Igboegwu praised his wife for her dedication to their family.

He called her a “superwoman” for carrying their pregnancy, giving birth, and nurturing their energetic daughter for over four years.

Browny expressed gratitude for her love and care, and prayed for God’s continued guidance, protection, and blessings upon her.

He wrote;

“As much as the pain of losing my mom tried to mess up my mood today, this video put so much smiles on my face and joy in my soul. As my daughter returned from school with a happy Mother’s Day card from school made with a lot of love. I must say that my wife @becky_browny is one of the luckiest women on earth to have this beautiful daughter @kosipearl_browny

Happy Mother’s Day to one of the super wonderful women I have known in my life. You have demonstrated in all capacity what it means when you call someone a super woman. Carrying the pregnancy, giving birth and nurturing my daughter to this point is something I will forever be indebted and I will continue to do my best to appreciate you for that. Sometimes I wonder how you have been able to cope with such an energetic child, just barely two months and am already asking God for strength to cope with her and you have done this for over four years.

Becky, may the joy of motherhood be bestowed upon you in it’s fullness and may God continue to guide and protect you and grant you all your heart desires and above all provide for me everything I need to make our marriage enjoyable and lovable for the rest of our lives Amen

Have Mother’s Day to all the mothers round the whole world. Nne Amaka, onye nwere nne biko nezie nne gi anya.”

See below;

