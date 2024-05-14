Nigerian comedian, Mc Mbakara, has surprised his wife with Mercedes-Benz GLE as a push gift, leaving her overjoyed and tearful.

The good news was shared by the skit maker via his Facebook page.

In a heartwarming ceremony attended by friends and family, Mc Mbakara presented the Mercedes-Benz GLE as push gift to his wife.

Sharing the video, the proud husband and father expressed his deepest gratitude for his wife’s love and support.

“A little push gift to appreciate my lovely wife,” he wrote on social media. “Thanks for all you do for me and everyone. I love you, Madea.”

This romantic gesture has melted the hearts of many, who took to the comment section to congratulate Lolo.

Watch below;

