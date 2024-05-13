Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo has penned a touching tribute to his mother, Evangelist Jane Ekubo-Okwaraeke.

In a letter that has captured the hearts of many, the movie star celebrated his mother’s profound impact on his life, crediting her with teaching him valuable life lessons and shaping him into the person he is today.

Alex Ekubo described his mother as the “sunshine that brightens my day and the calm in every storm”.

According to him, she taught him to treat others with kindness and respect.

He wrote;

“Love Letter to My Mom.

Dear Jane, you are the absolute love of my life, I love you beyond words.

you are my light, my strength, my comforter, my peace, my prayer warrior, my rock, my counselor & my guardian angel.

Even though you constantly try to hide it, I can still see your Halo. 👼🏽

You are the driving force in my life.

You taught me to treat everyone who comes my way with utmost decency, courtesy & respect.

You taught me to be kind, soft, & gentle because the true test of strength is in one’s ability to be calm in the face of adversity.

You taught me that silence is golden.

You taught me to know God, to love him & to trust him, regardless of the situation or outcome of a situation, you will hold my hand, smile at me & gently say “ Ihe n’ile Chineke me’re di nma” meaning “ Everything thing God does is good”

Isiah 60 vs 22 – when the time is right, I the lord will make it happen. 🙏🏾

Evangelist Jane Ekubo-Okwaraeke, when counting my blessings, I count you twice.

The best compliment anyone can give me is to say I’m just like you.

Thank you for the constant prayers & plenty home training, it’s working.

Thank you for being the heart & soul of our family.

I only have love to give, because you filled me with so much love.

I will continue to love you in this life & the afterlife.

I will pick you to be my mother again, in any & every lifetime.

Out of all the great moms in the world, I’m so glad you’re mine.

Thank you for raising me in a time before you could post embarrassing pictures of me on social media.

Thank you for taking care of us, even when it wasn’t easy

I would be lost without your guidance & grace.

Every day is Happy Mother’s Day because of you.

My Sweetheart, my endless love, thanks for spoiling me all these years, now it’s your turn. ❤️”

See below:

ALSO READ: “She went there to disgrace herself” – Stanley Nwoko mocks Destiny Etiko over her AMVCA outfit, calls for her stylist to be fired