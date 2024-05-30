A physically challenged woman, Queen Onwunaje, received an unexpected gift of N30 million at a comedy show hosted by Brain Jotter on Sunday.

The event, “Brain Jotter Outside The Box,” was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and was attended by many people.

Queen Onwunaje, who uses crutches, had bought a regular ticket for N10,000 and was seated in the regular section.

However, the life of this woman changed when Brain Jotter invited her on stage during his show and gave her a gift of N1 million. This act of kindness inspired others in the audience to donate money and gifts to Queen Onwunaje.

The Yahaya Seriki Foundation gave N10 million, Tokyo Club gave N4 million, and other organizations and individuals also made significant contributions.

Transcorp Hilton offered her a free night’s stay, and another organization promised an all-expense-paid trip to Canada for medical treatment. She received over N30 million from people at the show.

Brain Jotter has a history of charitable acts, including empowering individuals and paying hospital bills for fans.

The show, organized by Shortcut Entertainment, was a huge success, with many guests praising its impact.

Watch the video below;

