Former Big Brother Naija winner ,Phyna has come to the defense of influencer Saida Boj, who faced criticism for her comments about accepting money from men.

Recall that in a podcast interview, Saida stated that she prefers men who are willing to spend money on her.

She even suggested that she would consider intimate relations with someone who spends 20-50 million Naira on her. This led to her being dragged online.

Reacting to this, Phyna encouraged people to be consistent in their criticism and not hold women to different standards.

Phyna pointed out the hypocrisy of Nigerians who knocked her for rejecting a 5 million Naira offer, but are still criticizing Saida Boj for wanting 20 million Naira.

She expressed her thoughts, saying, “What exactly is going on….. I will like us to place what we want….. Una drag who reject 5 million for a night stand, Una still drag who want 20 million……. Can we make it make sense? I’m just passing by sha.”

