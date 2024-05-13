A recent video of Nigerian singer, Salle has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows the street singer cruising in her car, looking stylish and confident, and singing along to a song.

For those who may not be familiar, Salle, whose real name is Kosisochukwa Gospel Peters, first gained attention when a video of her singing while hawking her wares on the street went viral.

Her powerful voice and talent captivated many, and she quickly became known as the “street singer.”

The recent video, which has gone viral, shows Salle in a completely new light.

Fans and netizens have reacted with excitement and admiration, congratulating Salle on her growth and success.

Some have expressed their love and appreciation for her, while others have praised her transformation and progress.

TOCHI0428 commented: “I love you 🥰🥰 but what did you give to that officer lady?”

Davido’s First Daughter 🥺❤️ said: “Nawhooo, just like yesterday , God is really Good ❤️”

Zita baby❤️ penned: “This girl just Dey live soft life 🥰”

Emmyminor stated: “u too like this kind music

. listen more to what you want to sound like ☺️”

ayooparaku wrote: “so you’re from Avu…umuguma Okuku are all in d same environment..”

Wealth350🇳🇬🇵🇭🇷🇺 said: “If too say I don make am I for go marry this girl, love way I get for her too much”

Artmann penned: “Now I believe God really exist in you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Watch video below:

